FINRA Urges Firms To Review New Money Laundering Rules

By Al Barbarino (October 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is urging its broker-dealers to get up to speed on a set of priorities the U.S. Treasury Department issued earlier this year regarding imminent changes to anti-money laundering rules. In a notice Friday, FINRA urged its member firms to evaluate how they intend to incorporate the priorities into their anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, or CFT, programs. FINRA, the regulator of U.S. broker-dealers, also asked firms to consider updates to the ways they identify potential red flags and to look into what new technologies might be needed to facilitate the transition. "FINRA encourages...

