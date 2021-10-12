Fed. Circ. Removes Hyatt's Motives From Expert Fees Win

By Dani Kass (October 12, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday removed language from an August precedential opinion assigning a motive to prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt's longstanding fight with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The three-judge panel reissued its Aug. 18 opinion over the payment of expert fees so that it no longer says Hyatt had aimed "to submarine his patent applications and receive lengthy patent terms" when describing his history of patent prosecution. Otherwise, no changes were made to the still precedential ruling. Hyatt's Sept. 24 rehearing petition had noted that in an earlier appeal, the circuit court said he's entitled to submit evidence on...

