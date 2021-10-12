Signet Buys Dechert-Led Diamond Retailer For $490M

By McCord Pagan (October 12, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd. said Tuesday it's buying Dechert LLP-represented Diamonds Direct for $490 million in cash in a bid to expand its offerings for bridal consumers. Signet, which describes itself as the world's largest diamond jewelry retailer, said in a statement the deal for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct USA Inc. gives it a direct-to-consumer retailer selling engagement and wedding rings as well as fashion jewelry. "The accretive addition of Diamonds Direct to our portfolio will further drive shareholder value with its distinct bridal-focused shopping experience and add a new entry point as we build lifetime customer relationships and strive to...

