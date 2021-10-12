Binance Launches $1B Fund For Further Crypto Adoption

By McCord Pagan (October 12, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Tuesday it's launching a $1 billion fund to encourage more adoption of blockchain and digital assets. Singapore-based Binance said in a statement that the funding for Binance Smart Chain will be broken up into four areas, with the largest pool of $500 million being used for investing in things such as blockchain-based financial services, decentralized computing and artificial intelligence. "With the additional contribution of $1 billion, BSC will be better equipped to disrupt traditional finance and accelerate global mass adoption of digital assets to become the first-ever blockchains ecosystem with 1 billion users," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao...

