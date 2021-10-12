Ex-HR Rep Says Fla. Law Firm Discriminated Over Pregnancy

By Nathan Hale (October 12, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A former human resources manager has hit Diaz Anselmo & Associates PA with a federal lawsuit accusing the Florida law firm of failing to provide reasonable accommodations during her complicated pregnancy and then wrongfully terminating her. Sandy Harrigan's complaint, filed Monday, alleges violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act and the Florida Civil Rights Act. "Defendant's manager/CEO acted with intentional disregard for plaintiff's rights as a pregnant woman and a person protected under Title VII," the complaint said, making reference to name partner and CEO Roy Diaz. "Defendant, by and...

