Amazon Sellers Want To Drop Ky. Price-Gouging Probe Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 12, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon sellers suing to halt price-gouging investigations by Kentucky's attorney general are looking to voluntarily dismiss the suit but don't want to lose the ability to sue later on. In a motion for voluntary dismissal filed Tuesday, the Online Merchants Guild told a Kentucky federal judge that it wants the suit dismissed without prejudice. Last month, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told the judge he also wants to end the suit, but with prejudice. Cameron argued that by vacating the OMG's preliminary injunction in April, the Sixth Circuit has already weighed in on one of the Guild's main arguments: that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS