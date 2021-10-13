Insurance Commissioner's Agenda

Law360 (October 13, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- As insurers and policyholders face compounding risk, state insurance commissioners discuss the enforcement and regulation priorities of their offices in this Expert Analysis series. Sept. 28 DC On Long-Term Care Washington, D.C., Insurance Commissioner Karima Woods outlines the development of insurance coverage for older adults' long-term care benefits and how regulators and the industry are attempting to resolve issues with the popular product. Sept. 14 Del. Tackles Mental Health Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro highlights the state's efforts to achieve insurance coverage parity for mental health care by confronting systemic stigma and penalizing disparate and restrictive insurance determinations. Aug. 31...

