FDA Approves 3 RJ Reynolds Vaping Products

By Emily Field (October 12, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has decided to let R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. market three e-cigarette products, the first time the agency has authorized vaping products as it reviews applications for millions of e-cigarettes and vaping liquids. The agency's decision applies to R.J. Reynolds' Vuse products, specifically the Solo Power device and two tobacco-flavored e-liquid cartridges. R.J. Reynolds provided the FDA with data showing that marketing those products is "appropriate for the protection of public health," although the agency denied 10 applications for other Vuse flavors, which the FDA didn't identify. "The manufacturer's data demonstrates its...

