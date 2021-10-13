Burford Capital Earmarks $100M To Bolster Law Firm Diversity

By Steven Lerner (October 13, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Burford Capital is earmarking an additional $100 million as part of the launch of the second phase of its initiative to use economic incentives to increase diversity in the legal profession, particularly in leadership and partnership positions. The Equity Project, which Burford launched in October 2018 with $50 million in legal finance capital earmarked to support legal matters led by women, officially expanded on Wednesday to include racial diversity. Legal departments can use the funds to encourage their firms to appoint diverse teams to represent them. Law firms can also access the funds as part of their environmental, social...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS