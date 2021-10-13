Bayer Tells High Court To Curb Flanax Fight Again

By Andrew Karpan (October 13, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG has assured the U.S. Supreme Court that nothing close to a circuit split hangs over its decade-plus efforts to sue a small American drugmaker in a fight that centers on who owns the trademark of a Mexican brand name the pharmaceutical giant has never used in the U.S. The brief came on Tuesday, right on the extended deadline Bayer requested in late August in the latest round of its long-winding legal fight with Belmora LLC, a small Virginia company that markets a pain medication using the brand "Flanax," the same name Bayer uses to sell a similar medication in...

