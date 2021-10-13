EPA Wants DC Circ. To End Suit Over Okla. Coal Ash Rules

By Clark Mindock (October 13, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants the D.C. Circuit to toss a challenge to its approval of Oklahoma's coal ash permit plan, saying it had broad discretion and acted within those bounds. The EPA told the D.C. Circuit Tuesday that challengers Waterkeeper Alliance and others had failed to identify a nondiscretionary duty that the agency neglected when it approved a plan for coal ash disposal in Oklahoma. The plans are required by law to be as stringent as federal government rules but undergo different review procedures. The government said that Waterkeeper is trying to force the EPA to involve itself with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS