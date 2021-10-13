Norton Rose, Weil Guide Howden Buy Of Aston Lark

By Martin Croucher (October 13, 2021, 12:27 PM BST) -- Broker Howden Group said on Wednesday that it has bought growing U.K. rival Aston Lark, in a deal that will create a £6 billion ($8.2 billion) retail broking business. Broker Howden Group has bought rival Aston Lark and merged it with a high street broking chain, a little more than two years after Goldman Sachs took a majority stake in the company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The deal will see Aston Lark merged with high street broking chain A-Plan, which Howden acquired in September 2020, as well as Howden's own U.K. brokerage. The deal comes a little more than two years after...

