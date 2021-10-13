KPMG Accused Of 'Untruthful Defense' In Silentnight Case

By Najiyya Budaly (October 13, 2021, 12:17 PM BST) -- KPMG and a partner advanced an "untruthful defense" by claiming that the insolvency of bedding company Silentnight was inevitable during a probe into conflicts of interest, the accounting watchdog said Wednesday after fining them a total of £13.5 million ($18.4 million). The Financial Reporting Council said in a full report published on Wednesday that KPMG and David Costley-Wood, a restructuring partner at the time, had claimed that the Silentnight Group faced a "burning platform" and would inevitably fall into insolvency. But the report, written by the FRC's disciplinary tribunal, dismissed the allegation as "untruthful" and said it was a "construct invented by...

