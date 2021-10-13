Lloyds Bank Faces CMA Supervision After Disclosure Failings

By Najiyya Budaly (October 13, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it is monitoring Lloyds Banking Group after finding that the lender broke British retail banking rules by failing to publish information about small business loans on a page of its website. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it will keep an eye on Lloyds to ensure that it is complying with the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017. The rules require banks and building societies to display information on their website to help small and midsized enterprises understand the likely costs of a loan before they start an application. The information allows SMEs...

