Justices Torn On Boston Bomber's Unfair-Trial Claim

By Chris Villani (October 13, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A seemingly divided U.S. Supreme Court considered Wednesday whether jurors in the Boston Marathon bombing case should have been pressed about what they knew of the attack, with the court's liberal wing suggesting the perpetrator's death sentence may be tainted by pretrial publicity. The Supreme Court's liberal justices asked why the government has fought against further examining what prospective jurors had seen or heard about the 2013 attack. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The justices heard the government's appeal seeking to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev over his role in the bombing, which killed three people — one of them an...

