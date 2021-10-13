3 Firms Rep $917M Merger Of PR Firms Finsbury, SVC

By Charlie Innis (October 13, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Finsbury Glover Hering Corp. and Sard Verbinnen & Co. said Wednesday they will merge to create a new public relations firm with a $917 million equity value, in a deal steered by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Macfarlanes LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The deal calls for both firms to combine into a currently unnamed company with the transaction valuing SVC at $303 million, according to a statement by advertising giant WPP PLC, the majority owner of Finsbury Glover Hering. The new firm will have offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and will aim to...

