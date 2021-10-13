Med Center's Bad Faith Claim Against Insurer Can Proceed

By Shane Dilworth (October 13, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An eye surgery center sufficiently argued that a CNA Financial Corp. unit acted in bad faith in refusing to cover losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a New Mexico federal judge said, but she found the policyholder's other allegations need refining. U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs ruled that the bad faith claim brought by Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center, or AAESC, could proceed even though it is unclear if its alleged losses are covered under a policy issued by CNA unit Transportation Insurance Co. The eye center said the insurer acted in bad faith when denying its claim for losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS