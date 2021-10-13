Albanian-American Group Takes Control Fight To Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (October 13, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A year-old Albanian-American friendship and cooperation group asked Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday to order the return of the group's financial accounts, email, trade names and other assets from two founding trustees who allegedly grabbed control without notice. In the complaint, Pan-Albanian American Congress Inc. accused New York residents Bleron Baraliu and Uk Lushi of effectively immobilizing the organization, including its bank accounts and website. The group was chartered in September 2020 for the purpose of nurturing and advancing "the good relationship between the United States, Albania, the ethnic Albanian populations in the Balkans, [and] the Albanian diaspora" and promoting shared...

