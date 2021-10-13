'Gamification' Exposes Major Reg BI Flaw, SEC Official Says

By Al Barbarino (October 13, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investor advocate is calling into question whether Regulation Best Interest was "worth the effort," saying Wednesday that the landmark investor protection rule could fail to protect investors from online trading platforms that use "gamification" to nudge them into trading more. Reg BI, which went into effect on June 30 of last year, is a 770-page rule that aims to protect investors by ensuring that broker-dealers and investment advisers only make recommendations that are in their clients' best interests. But the agency may need to rethink the regulation since it was adopted in the "pre-gamification era" and not...

