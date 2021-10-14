Greenspoon Marder Names IP Partner As New Group Head

By Adrian Cruz (October 14, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP named an Arizona-based partner as the new leader of its fast-growing intellectual property practice group, the firm announced earlier this week. Sharon Urias was appointed IP practice group leader after spending four years with the firm working on a variety of litigation matters including a recent dispute between cannabis companies Charlotte's Web and Balance CBD over hemp products. "I first started working on IP matters over 20 years ago," she said. "When I was at my former firm, one of the partners I worked for had Marvel Entertainment as a client and that's where I cut my teeth...

