NORML Warns Against Unregulated Delta-8 Products

By Katryna Perera (October 13, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, also known as NORML, urged consumers on Wednesday to only obtain Delta-8 THC products from state-regulated cannabis manufacturers, warning that the long-term safety and effects of the controversial substance are still widely unknown. The report, authored by California NORML Coordinator Dr. Dale Gieringer, explains that while Delta-8 only occurs at "miniscule" levels in natural cannabis, high levels of the compound can be produced artificially through a chemical process known as isomerization, which converts CBD or Delta-9 THC into Delta-8. Delta-8 is an isomer or chemical variant of Delta-9, the psychoactive ingredient found...

