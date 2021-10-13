Louisiana Can't Wade Into FTC's Settled Provigil Case

By Matthew Perlman (October 13, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday rejected a bid from the state of Louisiana to intervene in a case over the alleged delay of generic versions of narcolepsy drug Provigil that the Federal Trade Commission settled with Teva through a $1.2 billion deal in 2015. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg denied a January motion to intervene from Louisiana that argued the state needs to preserve its interest in the remaining settlement fund. The judge found that the bid came too late, considering that Louisiana knew about the FTC's case and filed its own action in state court with similar allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS