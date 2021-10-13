EPA Will Broaden Asbestos Risk Review Under Settlement

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 13, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday agreed to broaden its ongoing assessment of the risks asbestos can pose to human health in order to settle litigation filed by health and environmental groups that alleged the review was lacking. The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and Center for Environmental Health, along with several doctors and other groups, sued the EPA in California federal district court as well as the Ninth Circuit to protest a final risk evaluation conducted by the agency for asbestos. The EPA now says it will expand the scope of its study for the second part of the review...

