ITC Lifts Restrictions On LG Attys In Solar Safeguard Review

By Alex Lawson (October 13, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission granted LG Electronics lawyers full access to confidential materials in an ongoing solar safeguard review Wednesday, quietly resolving a legal dispute over restrictions placed on senior attorneys at Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP. After blocking the Curtis attorneys over concerns about their work on behalf of the Chinese government in a related World Trade Organization challenge of the safeguard on solar energy equipment, the ITC reversed course after receiving assurances that the lawyers were no longer working for Beijing. "Based on the information and certifications provided, your request for reconsideration is granted, and access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS