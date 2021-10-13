Judge Blocks Mont. Law That Restricts Coal Plant Closures

By Morgan Conley (October 13, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge blocked a newly enacted state law from being enforced Wednesday after determining the statute, which allegedly intended to make it harder to shut down coal-fired power generators in the state, likely unconstitutionally interferes with a decades-old contract. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters enjoined Montana's attorney general from enforcing Senate Bill 266, a state law she found likely interfered with a 1981 operating agreement for power plant units in Colstrip, Montana. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law on May 3, amending the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act in what critics said was...

