NYC Courts Ease Back Into In-Person Housing Proceedings

By Emily Lever (October 14, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Housing courts in New York City's most populous borough had few people present Wednesday a day after a judiciary directive took effect mandating certain kinds of appearances be held in person for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At 141 Livingston St., home to the Civil Court of the City of New York for Kings County that serves Brooklyn, judges fielded virtual appearances from their computers in empty courtrooms. Attorneys are now required to physically come before a judge for preliminary conferences in eviction cases filed on or after Sept. 21, but dockets are light at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS