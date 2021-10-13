Girardi Keese Trustee Wants To Investigate Legal Lenders

By Brandon Lowrey (October 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee wants to investigate several litigation lenders who poured tens of millions of dollars into the firm in recent years, even as it appeared that founder Thomas V. Girardi was spending the money improperly, according to a document filed Wednesday in Los Angeles bankruptcy court. The trustee, Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC, has asked for the court's approval to hire San Francisco-based class action firm Girard Sharp LLP as special counsel. The firm would be tasked with determining whether Miller could bring claims against the litigation funders on behalf of the estate. Miller did not identify any lenders...

