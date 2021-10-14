Pandora Papers Reveal Need For Greater Tax Enforcement

By Daren Firestone and Kevin Crenny (October 14, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Sunlight, the saying goes, is the best disinfectant. But it's not perfect. The Pandora Papers, the latest leak of documents from the offshore banking industry to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, offers the transparency necessary to expose some of those who use offshore accounts to shield their assets from civil judgments, public scrutiny and, perhaps most of all, taxes. Yet, following two similar blockbuster leaks to the ICIJ — the Panama Papers in 2016 and the Paradise Papers in 2017 — this newest leak, unfortunately, has a bit of a "been there, done that" quality. As a recent editorial in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS