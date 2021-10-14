Subpoena Defense Cost Ruling Gets Insurance Law Wrong

By Michael Levine, Geoffrey Fehling and Joseph Niczky (October 14, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 14, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut decided Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA,[1] ruling that an insurer has no duty to advance defense costs for a policyholder's response to a grand jury subpoena. The opinion makes two crucial mistakes that contravene long-standing insurance law principles. First, it improperly narrows the duty to advance defense costs only to when there is actually coverage, not just when there is a possibility of coverage. Second, it incorrectly concludes that a subpoena issued as part of a government investigation into criminal wrongdoing...

