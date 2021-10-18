Pietragallo Gordon Adds Cyber Specialist To Pittsburgh Office

By James Boyle (October 18, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than 20 years as a cybersecurity attorney and entrepreneur has joined Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP in Pittsburgh, the firm said. Martin T. Shepherd is partner on the firm's commercial litigation team and is expected to add further depth to the cybersecurity and privacy practices. Shepherd told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he had been thinking about going back to private practice and decided to join the firm after a dinner meeting with chairman William Pietragallo. "I was looking for three things," Shepherd said. "Superior client service, dynamic leadership and growth opportunity. Pietragallo provides all...

