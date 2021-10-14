Fed. Judiciary Invites Probes Of Websites For Vulnerabilities

By Ryan Boysen (October 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. federal courts system has declared open season on its own websites, rolling out a new policy that allows cybersecurity researchers to test for vulnerabilities to strengthen defenses against malicious actors, a move that's part of a broader adoption of those tactics across the federal government. In an announcement Wednesday by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the federal judiciary said it's implementing a "vulnerability disclosure policy" to "ensure the safety" of its websites and the sensitive data they can contain. The policy spells out guidelines that will allow security researchers, sometimes known as "white hat hackers," to intentionally...

