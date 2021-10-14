WTO Makes Some Progress On COVID IP Waiver Talks

By Tiffany Hu (October 14, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization members made "encouraging" progress during a Thursday meeting on the proposed intellectual property waiver on COVID-19 vaccines, but reached no clear resolution ahead of a December deadline. Held on Wednesday and Thursday, the formal two-day meeting in Geneva was the latest convened by Ambassador Dagfinn Sørli of Norway, chair of the WTO council overseeing the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. While supporters of the waiver want a deal that would temporarily lift intellectual property protections for the vaccines for at least three years, the European Union has proposed an alternative plan, which would phase out...

