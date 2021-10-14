FCA Vows Early Intervention Over Pension Transfer Harm

By Martin Croucher (October 14, 2021, 1:25 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it will intervene if it sees retirement savers suffering harm from pension transfers, as the watchdog seeks to keep a closer watch on the market for financial advice after the British Steel Pensions Scheme scandal. Sarah Pritchard, executive director for markets at the FCA, said that the watchdog will be more "assertive" in its supervision of the industry. The City watchdog has taken a tougher line on defined benefit pension transfers, following criticism over the handling of the British Steel Pension Scheme case in 2017. Rogue advisers encouraged members of the "gold-plated" plan, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS