Solicitor Watchdog Sees 33% Jump In AML Breach Reports

By Najiyya Budaly (October 14, 2021, 12:25 PM BST) -- The solicitors' watchdog has said it received 273 reports of potential anti-money laundering breaches in the last year, a 33% rise, resulting in fines for 14 firms totaling £160,000 ($220,000). The Solicitors Regulation Authority, whose role includes keeping money launderers out of the legal service, said on Wednesday that it received a third more alerts from consumers and professionals about potential breaches of AML rules in the year to April 2021. Some 196 cases were reported to the watchdog In the 12 months to April 2020. The reports accused law firms of breaching AML rules by failing to cooperate with requests...

