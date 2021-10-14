G-7 Aims To Help Central Banks Create Digital Currencies

By Najiyya Budaly (October 14, 2021, 2:11 PM BST) -- Finance ministers from the world's largest economies set out guiding principles on Thursday for countries planning to develop digital forms of central bank money as they seek to ensure that transactions are efficient and secure. The Group of Seven, an inter-governmental political forum, has published public policy principles for countries that plan to create central bank digital currencies, known as CBDCs. The 13 principles will ensure that the proposed digital currencies are financially stable and operationally resilient while being used alongside physical notes and coins, the G-7 said. The group — made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K....

