Firms Urged To Join Flood Insurance Directory After Review

By Irene Madongo (October 14, 2021, 2:00 PM BST) -- Trade groups called on insurers companies and brokers on Thursday to register for an upcoming directory of providers of insurance against flooding, after a government-commissioned review warned of a shortfall in cover. The Association of British Insurers, the British Insurance Brokers' Association and Flood Re — a public-private scheme designed to make cover more affordable — are expected to publish the directory later this year following a review that was launched in 2020 after devastating floods in the Yorkshire town of Doncaster. The review, commissioned after the 2019 floods in northern England, found that many of the homes at risk are potentially without proper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS