German Regulator Probes Operator Of Bitcoin Buyer Platform

By Irene Madongo (October 14, 2021, 6:55 PM BST) -- Germany's financial regulator has launched an investigation into the operator of trading platform Bitcoin Buyer, which it said is not authorized to provide financial services. BaFin said on Wednesday that those responsible for the websites bitcoin-buyer.de and bitcoin-buyer.app/de/ are not subject to its supervision. Providers of banking or financial services need to have a permit under Germany's banking rules, but some businesses act without the necessary authorization, the watchdog added. The websites' content and information available to BaFin justify the assumption that the platform operator offers unauthorized banking or financial services in Germany, the watchdog said. The regulator also noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS