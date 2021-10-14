3 Firms Guide Canopy Growth's $300M Deal For Wana Brands

By Katryna Perera (October 14, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. and the owners of cannabis gummy maker Wana said Thursday they have struck an almost $300 million deal guided by three law firms that would allow Canopy Growth to acquire all of Wana's outstanding membership interests upon federal legalization of THC in the U.S. Canopy Growth's deal is structured as three separate option agreements, and it will have a call option to acquire 100% of the membership interests in each entity that owns Wana. The Wana brand is collectively owned by Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC, according to...

