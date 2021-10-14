Goodwin, Paul Weiss Help Dutchie Hit $3.75B Value In Funding

By Benjamin Horney (October 14, 2021, 8:14 AM EDT) -- Cannabis e-commerce company Dutchie, guided by Goodwin Procter, said Thursday that it has raised $350 million at a $3.75 billion valuation in a funding led by Paul Weiss-advised D1 Capital Partners, with plans to use the money for research and development, domestic and international expansion, and to make new hires. The Series D funding round also featured participation from existing Dutchie investors including Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DFJ Growth, Thrive Capital and Casa Verde Capital, the latter of which counts Snoop Dogg as a general partner, according to a statement. The fresh funding more than doubles the $1.7 billion...

