Mutual Funds Could Salve Fed. Judiciary's Conflict Headaches

By Andrew Strickler (October 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The recent revelation that more than 130 federal judges didn't exit hundreds of cases involving companies in which they or a family member owned stock is triggering new interest in an elementary market solution: the mutual fund. While the judiciary has historically resisted calls to get involved in judges' finances or push them toward particular financial instruments, court watchers say a Wall Street Journal report detailing routine lawbreaking by judges should give the idea more traction as court leaders and lawmakers work out a response. Shira Scheindlin, a former New York federal district judge, called explanations offered by some on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS