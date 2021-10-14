Pot Patient Says Food Co. Illegally Yanked Job Offer

By Donald Morrison (October 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman with a medical marijuana card has hit food services giant Compass Group USA Inc. with a discrimination suit in state court, alleging the company rescinded a job offer after she failed a prehire drug screen. Christina Jones alleged in the suit filed Wednesday that Compass violated Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act by revoking a job offer after she tested positive for marijuana despite her assertion that she told interviewers about her sanctioned use of the drug before she was offered the job. "A recruiter for Defendant informed plaintiff over telephone that due to the drug screen indicating Plaintiff was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS