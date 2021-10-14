CFTC Hits UBS With $500K Fine Over Deleted Recordings

By Dean Seal (October 14, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday that UBS AG will pay a $500,000 penalty after self-reporting a failure to retain more than a thousand hours of audio data related to swaps activity. The regulator issued an order settling claims that UBS, as a registered swaps dealer, violated record-keeping rules thanks to an employee error that caused certain audio recordings to be deleted after one day rather than one year, as required. UBS learned of these premature deletions in December 2019 while searching for specific voice recording files that should have been in its retention systems, according to the CFTC,...

