NYSBA President To Lead Pot Co. Ascend In Empire State

By Sam Reisman (October 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- T. Andrew Brown, president of the New York State Bar Association, has been appointed to lead the New York division of multistate cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, the company has announced. Brown, a litigator whose one-year term leading the NYSBA began in June, assumes his new role as New York is preparing to transition from a medical-only to an adult-use marijuana regulatory regime under the oversight of the state's new Office of Cannabis Management. "Whenever you have a new industry such as this, it's important that it's done the right way," Brown told Law360 on Friday. "Here in New York, we have...

