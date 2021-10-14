Orrick And Cleary Hit With Over $300M Malpractice Suit

By Marco Poggio (October 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy company TerraForm Power slapped Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP with a legal malpractice suit Wednesday, alleging the firms botched an M&A deal resulting in damages worth more than $300 million. In a suit filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan seeking "at least" $310 million in damages, TerraForm accused the two law firms of "egregiously negligent failure" to protect its interests in a deal involving the purchase of renewable energy projects. "Orrick and Cleary — both of which tout themselves as extraordinarily skilled and knowledgeable lawyers representing clients in sophisticated M&A...

