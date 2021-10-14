After SEC Rejection, Bitwise Tries Again For A Bitcoin ETF

By Dean Seal (October 14, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Bitwise Asset Management is taking another shot at launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, this time based on the price of bitcoin instead bitcoin futures, that will build on an application previously rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In partnership with options exchange NYSE Arca, Bitwise submitted an application Thursday for an ETF that would hold actual bitcoin and potentially overcome concerns the SEC had about bitcoin market manipulation in 2019 when the regulator rejected Bitwise's bid for a bitcoin futures ETF. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer for Bitwise, said in a series of Twitter posts Thursday morning that...

