Fed. Circ. Confirms No Director Review For Closed Cases

By Dani Kass (October 14, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A company that exhausted the appeals process for its patent invalidation last year isn't eligible for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's new director review process, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel refused a mandamus petition filed by ESIP Series 2 LLC, which had hoped the appeals court would order the USPTO's current head to review its rehearing petition. But the court said ESIP has not proven that its case can be reopened. "ESIP has not pointed to any clear and indisputable authority that the PTO violated in refusing to reopen and rehear this particular matter, which is subject...

