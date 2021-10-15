Atty Asks Del. Justices To Eye Claim Over Racism Accusation

By Rose Krebs (October 15, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A former Bayard PA attorney is urging Delaware's Supreme Court to reverse a lower court's decision tossing a defamation suit he filed against another attorney he claims falsely branded him a racist and religious bigot. In a brief filed Thursday, Scott D. Cousins asked the justices to reverse a July decision by Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz dismissing his defamation suit against Rosemary S. Goodier. Cousins asserts Goodier's "attacks" besmirched his reputation and forced him to leave his director position at Bayard. Cousins' suit called Goodier "an advocate for cancel culture and all its tactics designed to stop free speech."...

