ITC Explains Finding Chamberlain Infringed Garage Door IP

By Britain Eakin (October 14, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission's initial determination that The Chamberlain Group's imports infringe five Overhead Door patents has been made public, outlining multiple forms of infringement and saying a cease-and-desist order is warranted. A heavily redacted version of the 369-page decision from Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw hit the docket Wednesday evening. The public decision came about a month after Judge Shaw filed a one-paragraph notice of the initial determination and about a week after the commission sought input on how an import ban would impact the public. The newly unsealed decision said that Chamberlain violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act...

