Lawmakers Demand Chief Justice Act On Recusal Report

By Jimmy Hoover (October 14, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers have asked U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. for the judiciary's response to an explosive Wall Street Journal report documenting hundreds of cases in which federal judges failed to recuse themselves despite stock conflicts and questioned his role in the controversy as the head of the judicial branch. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said in their letter to Justice Roberts that the Journal's investigation "raise[s] questions about whether you have done enough in your role as the presiding officer of the Judicial Conference of the United States to establish and enforce ethics...

