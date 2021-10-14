Del. Justices Uphold Mixed $6M Ruling On Solar Co. Breaches

By Jeff Montgomery (October 14, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court upheld on Thursday a partial, $6.1 million Chancery Court win for investors who sued the manager of a solar power venture for fiduciary breaches and fraud after a disastrous performance, only to see some claims fall to litigation missteps and the solar company's bankruptcy. In a brief statement for the court, Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves wrote that the three-judge panel that heard arguments agreed with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's May 2020 decision, based on briefs and arguments before the justices on Sept. 29. The decision let stand findings by the vice chancellor that proceedings against Joaquin Altenberg and...

